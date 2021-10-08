Advertisement

Hastings man arrested with meth, guns and cash

Officers arrested a man who had been on the run for six months Thursday in Hastings.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police and the Central Nebraska Drug Task Force arrested four suspects Thursday in connection with a stand-off in south Hastings.

Hastings Police say William Packer, 45, was arrested for meth possession, three weapons charges, possession of money used in drug transactions, stolen firearms and obstructing a police officer. He was also arrested on outstanding drug warrants from Adams and Hall counties and the FBI.

Holly Hartman was arrested for driving on a suspended license and meth possession.

Ryan Moody and Gregg Weatherwax were arrested on accessory to a felony.

Hastings Police say Hartman and Packer were under surveillance by the task force when they were seen getting out of a car and into a house in the 300 block of Saunders Avenue just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the home and an hours-long stand-off began. Hartman, Moody and Weatherwax were arrested, but Packer resisted for about five hours before a tactical team used a chemical agent to force him out of the house.

Moody and Weatherwax were arrested for harboring Packer during the stand-off.

No shots were fired or injuries reported.

Police said Packer had been a fugitive for six months on the warrants.

Police recovered 1.6 lbs. of meth, three handguns, ammunition and $16,000 cash from the vehicle.

Items recovered from the vehicle that was involved in the large police presence in the 300 block of N. Saunders in Hastings on Thursday.(Hastings Police Department)

