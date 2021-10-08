Hastings man arrested with meth, guns and cash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police and the Central Nebraska Drug Task Force arrested four suspects Thursday in connection with a stand-off in south Hastings.
Hastings Police say William Packer, 45, was arrested for meth possession, three weapons charges, possession of money used in drug transactions, stolen firearms and obstructing a police officer. He was also arrested on outstanding drug warrants from Adams and Hall counties and the FBI.
Holly Hartman was arrested for driving on a suspended license and meth possession.
Ryan Moody and Gregg Weatherwax were arrested on accessory to a felony.
Hastings Police say Hartman and Packer were under surveillance by the task force when they were seen getting out of a car and into a house in the 300 block of Saunders Avenue just after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.
Law enforcement officers set up a perimeter around the home and an hours-long stand-off began. Hartman, Moody and Weatherwax were arrested, but Packer resisted for about five hours before a tactical team used a chemical agent to force him out of the house.
Moody and Weatherwax were arrested for harboring Packer during the stand-off.
No shots were fired or injuries reported.
Police said Packer had been a fugitive for six months on the warrants.
Police recovered 1.6 lbs. of meth, three handguns, ammunition and $16,000 cash from the vehicle.
