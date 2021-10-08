Advertisement

High School Softball: Class A District Finals

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The District Finals for Class A softball were Thursday night.

Lincoln East fended off Fremont in the championship game 7-5. The Spartans were down 3-0 early but mounted a comeback in the third inning that tied the game.

Lincoln Southwest also punched their ticket to state with a 11-10 walk-off win over Lincoln Pius X.

