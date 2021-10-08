High School Softball: Class A District Finals
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The District Finals for Class A softball were Thursday night.
Lincoln East fended off Fremont in the championship game 7-5. The Spartans were down 3-0 early but mounted a comeback in the third inning that tied the game.
Lincoln Southwest also punched their ticket to state with a 11-10 walk-off win over Lincoln Pius X.
Click on the video box for highlights.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.