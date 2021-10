LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska baseball standout and Omaha native Jake Meyers made his debut in the MLB playoffs Thursday night.

The Astros outfielder recorded his first post season hit and run with a RBI single in the second inning. Meyers helped Houston win Game 1 of the ALDS against the White Sox 6-1.

Big time players make big time plays.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/Rn9WYT0sX2 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.