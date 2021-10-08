Lancaster County Engineer announces opening of County Bridge F-88 after bridge replacement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Engineer opened County Bridge F-88, located on North 14th between Waverly Road and Mill Road, after having completed a bridge replacement on Friday.

The Lancaster County Engineer opened County Bridge F-88, located on North 14th between Waverly Road and Mill Road, after having completed a bridge replacement on Friday. (Lancaster County)

According to officials, the bridge has had a lengthy permitting process because it is located over an area known to have inhabited the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. The Tiger Beetle is one of the world’s rarest insects and is listed as an endangered species. It is known to occur only in Lancaster and Saunders Counties in Nebraska.

Since extra precautions needed to be taken due to the Tiger Beetle, officials had to coordinate with multiple state and federal agencies to obtain the correct permitting for constructing this bridge. In addition, we needed to acquire extra land which was federally owned, so we had to coordinate with several different federal entities to acquire enough ground to build the bridge. As a result, the entire permitting process for this bridge took a little over four years.

The new structure features concrete approach slabs on a 20-degree skew which fits in with the natural topography. The bridge was designed by Speece Lewis Engineers and constructed by JJK Construction.

This project also included 1,025 feet of roadway grading and asphalt replacement, designed by the Lancaster County Engineering Department. A drop structure was also added to prevent the bottom of the creek from getting deeper and wider. It was built in partnership with the City of Lincoln and Natural Resources District. The final estimated cost is approximately $ 1,689,106.

“Lancaster County currently has 10 closed bridges and 23 bridges that need to be replaced,” said Engineer Pam Dingman. “As County Engineer, I will continue to fight for additional funding for new pavement and bridges, which I believe is of great importance to those who live and work in our rural communities.”

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer or call 402-441-7681.

