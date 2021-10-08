Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested following Thursday morning shooting in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a suspect following an overnight shooting on Thursday that sent a man to the hospital.

David Hickman, Jr., 38, is facing 1st degree assault charges, discharge of a firearm near building/vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday in the area of 27th and Fair Streets.

Police said following the shooting, a 46-year-old man walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

LPD said the man is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. LPD said it was determined that Hickman was the shooter.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., investigators located Hickman at a home near 27th and Potter Streets and was taken into custody.

Police said Hickman was found to be a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

LPD said it’s not clear how Hickman and the victim know each other, however witnesses reported there was an argument before the shooting.

(KOLN/Gray TV)

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

