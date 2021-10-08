Advertisement

LSO: Semi hauling cars catches fire

(WLUC)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a semi hauling vehicles caught fire in southeast Lancaster County.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, a semi truck driver saw smoke coming from the passenger side of the trailer while he was driving on 185th Street and Highway 2.

The driver pulled over and then flames started coming from underneath the trailer which quickly spread to the cars above, according to Sheriff Wagner.

The semi was hauling nine cars, according to Sheriff Wagner, and five of the vehicles, as well as the semi burned.

LSO said the vehicles were going to Sid Dillon Auto Sales and the fire caused $300,000 in damage.

Sheriff Wagner said no one was hurt.

