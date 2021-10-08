Advertisement

LSO: Third suspect in construction equipment theft arrested

(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a third suspect they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment has been arrested.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, Thursday afternoon troopers with Missouri State Patrol arrested Bryatt Wadlow. Sheriff Wagner said Wadlow was arrested near his home in Middlebrook, Missouri.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on June 25, two bulldozers, a trailer and an attachment were stolen from the South Beltway project site. The total loss was around $250,000.

In September investigators arrested Zachary Heob, 37, and Bailey Wadlow, 25, for theft by unlawful taking.

