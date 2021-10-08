OPS security guard facing child sex charges; Omaha Police say more victims possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 39-year-old man who had been working as a security guard at an elementary school after a family member said she had been sexually assaulted by him as a child. Investigators said they believe there may be more victims out there.

Anyone who thinks their child may have been a victim of sexual abuse is asked to call 911 or the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999. Those who want guidance on how to talk to their children about this topic can find help through Project Harmony at 402-595-1326.

According to a police report, Jose Luis Carreno was arrested after a woman told OPD’s Child Victims Unit on Sept. 13 that she had been sexually assaulted nine years ago.

A second victim on Sept. 20 identified Carreno as a security guard at Gomez Heritage Elementary School, saying he had sexually assaulted her three years ago while she was a student there, the OPD report states.

After further investigation, police issued a warrant for Carreno on Oct. 6 and he turned himself the following day.

Detectives said they believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Carreno is currently facing three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to police reports.

Omaha Public Schools, Project Harmony, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are working with the OPD Child Victims Unit on this investigation.

