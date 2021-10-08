Advertisement

OPS security guard facing child sex charges; Omaha Police say more victims possible

Jose Carreno
Jose Carreno(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a 39-year-old man who had been working as a security guard at an elementary school after a family member said she had been sexually assaulted by him as a child. Investigators said they believe there may be more victims out there.

Anyone who thinks their child may have been a victim of sexual abuse is asked to call 911 or the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999. Those who want guidance on how to talk to their children about this topic can find help through Project Harmony at 402-595-1326.

According to a police report, Jose Luis Carreno was arrested after a woman told OPD’s Child Victims Unit on Sept. 13 that she had been sexually assaulted nine years ago.

A second victim on Sept. 20 identified Carreno as a security guard at Gomez Heritage Elementary School, saying he had sexually assaulted her three years ago while she was a student there, the OPD report states.

After further investigation, police issued a warrant for Carreno on Oct. 6 and he turned himself the following day.

Detectives said they believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Carreno is currently facing three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child, according to police reports.

Omaha Public Schools, Project Harmony, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services are working with the OPD Child Victims Unit on this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Lincoln man killed in crash in Northeast Nebraska
Sophie is a seven-year-old Yorkie and weighs about five pounds. Animal Control said Sophie is...
Lincoln woman’s small dog brutally attacked by coyote
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
A man was injured after his truck was struck by a BNSF train.
Man in critical condition following train vs. vehicle accident near Aurora

Latest News

Officers arrested a man who had been on the run for six months Thursday in Hastings.
Hastings man arrested with meth, guns and cash
LLCHD reports first West Nile Virus death this season
Patricia Timm
Patricia Timm resigns from State Board of Education
David Hickman, Jr.
LPD: Man arrested following Thursday morning shooting in Lincoln
Ramon Serrano
Drug task force finds meth, cash & more while serving warrant in northeast Lincoln