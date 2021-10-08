Advertisement

Patricia Timm resigns from State Board of Education

Patricia Timm
Patricia Timm(Nebraska Dept. of Education)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Patricia Timm resigned from the State Board of Education after 17 years of service. Timm was first appointed to represent District 5 by Governor Mike Johanns in 2004.

“After thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family I am resigning from my position at the Nebraska Board of Education due to personal health reasons,” Timm said. “It has been an honor and great privilege to serve the students, teachers, and communities in District 5 for the past 17 years.”

“Pat Timm has been an outstanding board member and leader for nearly two decades,” said Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt.” We appreciate all of the work she has done for Nebraska schools and students, and we will miss her passion and dedication to the board.”

Governor Pete Ricketts will appoint a new board member to represent District 5 for the remainder of the term which is up for election in November 2022.

State Board of Education District Map
State Board of Education District Map(Nebraska Dept. of Education)

