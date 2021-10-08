Summer like weather continues for Friday and Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday for the Lincoln area. Friday will be mostly sunny but, we will see more clouds on Saturday. A cold front will begin to move across Nebraska during the day Saturday, which will bring cooler temperatures to central and western Nebraska. Lincoln and southeast Nebraska will be out ahead of the cold front and that means warm temperatures will continue Saturday afternoon.

Mostly sunny on Friday and warm with the high in Lincoln in the mid 80s with a south to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures continue on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Mild overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday and still quite warm for Lincoln. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon. The record high on Saturday in Lincoln is 90 degrees set in 1921. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

It will be cooler for parts of central and western Nebraska. Warmer for southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny on Sunday and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cooler temperatures on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Next week will not be as warm and there will be a better chance for some rain.

Temperatures will be closer to average next week with the possibility of rain. (1011 Weather)

