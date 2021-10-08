Advertisement

Summer like weather continues for Friday and Saturday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday for the Lincoln area. Friday will be mostly sunny but, we will see more clouds on Saturday. A cold front will begin to move across Nebraska during the day Saturday, which will bring cooler temperatures to central and western Nebraska. Lincoln and southeast Nebraska will be out ahead of the cold front and that means warm temperatures will continue Saturday afternoon.

Mostly sunny on Friday and warm with the high in Lincoln in the mid 80s with a south to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures continue on Friday.
Warm temperatures continue on Friday.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild tonight. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Mild overnight temperatures.
Mild overnight temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday and still quite warm for Lincoln. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday afternoon. The record high on Saturday in Lincoln is 90 degrees set in 1921. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

It will be cooler for parts of central and western Nebraska. Warmer for southeastern Nebraska.
It will be cooler for parts of central and western Nebraska. Warmer for southeastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Partly sunny on Sunday and cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cooler temperatures on Sunday.
Cooler temperatures on Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Next week will not be as warm and there will be a better chance for some rain.

Temperatures will be closer to average next week with the possibility of rain.
Temperatures will be closer to average next week with the possibility of rain.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an early Thursday morning shooting in an alley near 27th & Fair.
LPD: Man hospitalized after overnight shooting
Lincoln man killed in crash in Northeast Nebraska
Sophie is a seven-year-old Yorkie and weighs about five pounds. Animal Control said Sophie is...
Lincoln woman’s small dog brutally attacked by coyote
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Omaha duo face kidnapping charges; bond set in the millions
A man was injured after his truck was struck by a BNSF train.
Man in critical condition following train vs. vehicle accident near Aurora

Latest News

Friday Highs
Friday Forecast: A little summer “simmer” for the end of the week...
Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
Kens Evening Forecast
Warmer afternoon temperatures expected.
Warm weather continues Thursday