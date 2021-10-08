Week 7 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 8)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 7 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday night’s games included:
Hyannis 1, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Ord 1, Twin River 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Adams Central: Kearney Catholic VS Adams Central
@ Ainsworth: North Central VS Ainsworth
@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance
@ Alma: Elm Creek VS Alma
@ Aquinas Catholic: David City VS Aquinas Catholic
@ Arcadia-Loup City: Shelby-Rising City VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Arthur County: Creek Valley VS Arthur County
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Wahoo VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Hastings VS Aurora
@ Bertrand: Arapahoe VS Bertrand
@ Blair: Gross Catholic VS Blair
@ Bloomfield: St. Mary’s VS Bloomfield
@ Boone Central: Wayne VS Boone Central
@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County
@ Boys Town: Douglas County West VS Boys Town
@ Bridgeport: Valentine VS Bridgeport
@ Burwell: Anselmo-Merna VS Burwell
@ Cambridge: Hi-Line VS Cambridge
@ Cedar Bluffs: Mead VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Central City: St. Paul VS Central City
@ Centura: Gibbon VS Centura
@ Cody-Kilgore: Minatare VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: North Bend Central VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus Scotus: Schuyler VS Columbus Scotus
@ Conestoga: Elmwood-Murdock VS Conestoga
@ Cozad: Minden VS Cozad
@ Crawford: Sioux County VS Crawford
@ Creighton: Summerland VS Creighton
@ Crete: Norris VS Crete
@ Cross County: East Butler VS Cross County
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Sandy Creek VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ Dorchester: Heartland Lutheran VS Dorchester
@ Elba: Harvard VS Elba
@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Riverside VS Elgin Public/Pope John
@ Elkhorn High : Bennington VS Elkhorn High
@ Elkhorn Valley: Hartington-Newcastle VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Emerson-Hubbard: Pender VS Emerson-Hubbard
@ Fairbury: Lincoln Christian VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Omaha Christian Academy VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fort Calhoun: Arlington VS Fort Calhoun
@ Fremont: Millard South VS Fremont
@ Fullerton: Palmer VS Fullerton
@ Giltner: BDS VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Grand Island: Millard North VS Grand Island
@ Hampton: Parkview Christian VS Hampton
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Heartland: EMF VS Heartland
@ Hershey: Chase County VS Hershey
@ High Plains Community: Nebraska Lutheran VS High Plains Community
@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Randolph VS Homer
@ Howells-Dodge: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Howells-Dodge
@ Johnson-Brock: Diller-Odell VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney: Lincoln High VS Kearney
@ Kenesaw: Blue Hill VS Kenesaw
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Osceola VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lexington: Scottsbluff VS Lexington
@ Leyton: Mullen VS Leyton
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Northeast: Creighton Preparatory School VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lincoln Pius X: Omaha North VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Omaha Concordia VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
@ Loomis: Medicine Valley VS Loomis
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Johnson County Central VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Lutheran High Northeast: Plainview VS Lutheran High Northeast
@ McCook: Gering VS McCook
@ Meridian: McCool Junction VS Meridian
@ Milford: Falls City VS Milford
@ Millard West: Bellevue West VS Millard West
@ Mitchell: Ogallala VS Mitchell
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Elkhorn North VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Nebraska Christian: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Nebraska Christian
@ Nebraska City: Auburn VS Nebraska City
@ North Platte: Lincoln East VS North Platte
@ ONeill: Battle Creek VS ONeill
@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Burke: Omaha South VS Omaha Burke
@ Omaha Central: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Northwest: Columbus VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Westside: Norfolk VS Omaha Westside
@ Overton: Brady VS Overton
@ Palmyra: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Palmyra
@ Papillion-LaVista: Lincoln Southwest VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Paxton: Southwest VS Paxton
@ Platteview: Louisville VS Platteview
@ Plattsmouth: Waverly VS Plattsmouth
@ Pleasanton: Twin Loup VS Pleasanton
@ Ponca: Crofton VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Hay Springs VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Ralston
@ Ravenna: Amherst VS Ravenna
@ Raymond Central: Malcolm VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Franklin VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills Valley: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sandhills Valley
@ Seward: Beatrice VS Seward
@ Sidney: Gothenburg VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Silver Lake
@ South Loup: Ansley-Litchfield VS South Loup
@ South Sioux City: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS South Sioux City
@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern
@ Spalding Academy: Santee VS Spalding Academy
@ Stanton: Madison VS Stanton
@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling
@ Stuart: St. Edward VS Stuart
@ Sutherland: Perkins County VS Sutherland
@ Sutton: Superior VS Sutton
@ Tekamah-Herman: Archbishop Bergan VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Tri County: Freeman VS Tri County
@ Wakefield: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wakefield
@ Walthill: Allen VS Walthill
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Wausa: Winside VS Wausa
@ Weeping Water: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Weeping Water
@ West Holt: Neligh-Oakdale VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: Pierce VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Centennial VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wisner-Pilger: Clarkson/Leigh VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wood River-Shelton: Fillmore Central VS Wood River-Shelton
@ Wynot: Osmond VS Wynot
@ York: Northwest VS York
@ Yutan: Syracuse VS Yutan
