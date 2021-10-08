Week 7 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 8)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 7 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Hyannis 1, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Ord 1, Twin River 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Adams Central: Kearney Catholic VS Adams Central

@ Ainsworth: North Central VS Ainsworth

@ Alliance: Chadron VS Alliance

@ Alma: Elm Creek VS Alma

@ Aquinas Catholic: David City VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Shelby-Rising City VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Arthur County: Creek Valley VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Wahoo VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Hastings VS Aurora

@ Bertrand: Arapahoe VS Bertrand

@ Blair: Gross Catholic VS Blair

@ Bloomfield: St. Mary’s VS Bloomfield

@ Boone Central: Wayne VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Douglas County West VS Boys Town

@ Bridgeport: Valentine VS Bridgeport

@ Burwell: Anselmo-Merna VS Burwell

@ Cambridge: Hi-Line VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Bluffs: Mead VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Central City: St. Paul VS Central City

@ Centura: Gibbon VS Centura

@ Cody-Kilgore: Minatare VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: North Bend Central VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus Scotus: Schuyler VS Columbus Scotus

@ Conestoga: Elmwood-Murdock VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Minden VS Cozad

@ Crawford: Sioux County VS Crawford

@ Creighton: Summerland VS Creighton

@ Crete: Norris VS Crete

@ Cross County: East Butler VS Cross County

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Sandy Creek VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Dorchester: Heartland Lutheran VS Dorchester

@ Elba: Harvard VS Elba

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: Riverside VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn High : Bennington VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn Valley: Hartington-Newcastle VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Emerson-Hubbard: Pender VS Emerson-Hubbard

@ Fairbury: Lincoln Christian VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Omaha Christian Academy VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fort Calhoun: Arlington VS Fort Calhoun

@ Fremont: Millard South VS Fremont

@ Fullerton: Palmer VS Fullerton

@ Giltner: BDS VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island: Millard North VS Grand Island

@ Hampton: Parkview Christian VS Hampton

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: EMF VS Heartland

@ Hershey: Chase County VS Hershey

@ High Plains Community: Nebraska Lutheran VS High Plains Community

@ Holdrege: Broken Bow VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Randolph VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Howells-Dodge

@ Johnson-Brock: Diller-Odell VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: Lincoln High VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Blue Hill VS Kenesaw

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Osceola VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lexington: Scottsbluff VS Lexington

@ Leyton: Mullen VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Bishop Neumann VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Northeast: Creighton Preparatory School VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Pius X: Omaha North VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Omaha Concordia VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Loomis: Medicine Valley VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Johnson County Central VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lutheran High Northeast: Plainview VS Lutheran High Northeast

@ McCook: Gering VS McCook

@ Meridian: McCool Junction VS Meridian

@ Milford: Falls City VS Milford

@ Millard West: Bellevue West VS Millard West

@ Mitchell: Ogallala VS Mitchell

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Elkhorn North VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska Christian: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska City: Auburn VS Nebraska City

@ North Platte: Lincoln East VS North Platte

@ ONeill: Battle Creek VS ONeill

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha South VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Central: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Northwest: Columbus VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Westside: Norfolk VS Omaha Westside

@ Overton: Brady VS Overton

@ Palmyra: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Lincoln Southwest VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Paxton: Southwest VS Paxton

@ Platteview: Louisville VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Waverly VS Plattsmouth

@ Pleasanton: Twin Loup VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Crofton VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Hay Springs VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Ralston

@ Ravenna: Amherst VS Ravenna

@ Raymond Central: Malcolm VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Franklin VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills Valley: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sandhills Valley

@ Seward: Beatrice VS Seward

@ Sidney: Gothenburg VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Silver Lake

@ South Loup: Ansley-Litchfield VS South Loup

@ South Sioux City: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Thayer Central VS Southern

@ Spalding Academy: Santee VS Spalding Academy

@ Stanton: Madison VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Pawnee City VS Sterling

@ Stuart: St. Edward VS Stuart

@ Sutherland: Perkins County VS Sutherland

@ Sutton: Superior VS Sutton

@ Tekamah-Herman: Archbishop Bergan VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Tri County: Freeman VS Tri County

@ Wakefield: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Wakefield

@ Walthill: Allen VS Walthill

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Winside VS Wausa

@ Weeping Water: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Neligh-Oakdale VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Pierce VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Centennial VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wisner-Pilger: Clarkson/Leigh VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wood River-Shelton: Fillmore Central VS Wood River-Shelton

@ Wynot: Osmond VS Wynot

@ York: Northwest VS York

@ Yutan: Syracuse VS Yutan

