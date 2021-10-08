Weekend Forecast: Staying unseasonably warm on Saturday, with cooler more seasonal weather for Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very quiet week of weather, we’ll be seeing a much more busy stretch of weather as we head over the course of the next week. Thankfully though, the weekend looks to be generally uneventful with a big temperature swing from Saturday into Sunday headlining the weekend forecast.

The Huskers host Michigan on Saturday with another 6:30 PM kickoff. The atmosphere inside Memorial Stadium should be electric - but thankfully the weather won’t be! We should see cloudy skies throughout the day with very warm weather into the afternoon for tailgating. By kickoff, temperatures will still be rather warm, but should cool back into the 70s through the game with temperatures falling to the upper 60s by the end of the game.

Cloudy skies with very warm weather for early October highlights the Husker Gameday Forecast. (KOLN)

As an upper level trough to our west gears up to move through the area later this week, it will be sending a number of disturbances through the area ahead of it. The first of those disturbances is forecast to lift through the area on Saturday. This will lead to increasing cloudiness Friday night and into the day on Saturday with mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions for most of the state to start the weekend. While much of the state is expected to see overcast conditions, much of the cloud cover is expected to be rather elevated with dry conditions to start the weekend.

Cloudy skies are expected for Saturday, though dry conditions are expected across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures will have quite a wide range as well, with a warm front lifting across parts of southeastern Nebraska. This should send temperatures into the mid and upper 80s to near 90° across the southeast corner of the state. Cooler temperatures are expected as you head to the north and west with highs in the 70s and 80s across western and central Nebraska. The record high in Lincoln on Saturday is 90° set back in 1921. Because of the cloudy skies, we should fall just short of that record.

Temperatures will have quite a spread on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s in the far west to the upper 80s to near 90° in southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

On the backside of this departing system, temperatures will be much cooler for Sunday and at least closer to normal, though temperatures will still be about 5° above average for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Highs by Sunday afternoon should settle into the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state.

Temperatures retreat to the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s on Sunday. (KOLN)

Another disturbance is expected to swing through the area, but just miss the area to the south and east into the day on Monday. We have our eyes on a Tuesday evening into Wednesday time frame as models continue to advertise the upper level trough and surface low pressure system finally swinging through the central Plains. This system is expected to bring quite a bit of moisture and quite a bit of wind to the region into the day on Wednesday. Some significant snow could be possible across parts of the High Country to our west with some widespread - potentially heavy - rainfall across parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and into the Dakotas. Some strong to severe storms could also be possible with this rather potent system. Wind will be a big issue as well, with wind gusts over 40 MPH expected into the day on Wednesday. Make sure you stay tuned to the forecast for more details!

A very strong low pressure system is forecast to swing through the Plains midweek next week, bringing rain and wind to the area Tuesday evening and into the day on Wednesday. (KOLN)

This midweek system is the big highlight from the extended forecast with very good chances for rain across the area. Behind this system, seasonal weather for mid-October is anticipated with highs falling to the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny and dry weather to finish the work week next week.

Near record temperatures are expected on Saturday across southeastern Nebraska before cooler temperatures arrive for Sunday and into early next week. A significant storm system appears to be poised to move through the region midweek next week with highs fall into the mid and upper 60s by late next week. (KOLN)

