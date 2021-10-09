Advertisement

Inmate tests positive for COVID-19; dies at hospital

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced on Friday that an inmate in his 30s died at a hospital in Omaha. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of first-degree sexual assault out of Douglas County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. He did have underlying medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

