NDOT urges Husker fans to stay alert while traveling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation is urging drivers to follow safety guidelines as they drive to and from the Husker game against Michigan.

The following tips will help everyone have a safe night on the roads:

It’s deer season, which means drivers may see deer near roadways. Deer are most active during the morning and evening. Be cautious and alert of your surroundings and look for deer crossing signs. If you see a deer, slow down, but don’t swerve to avoid hitting one.

NEVER drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Designate a sober driver or use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local Law Enforcement or dial *55 for the Nebraska State Patrol.

Put your phone down and pay attention to the task at hand – driving.

Buckle up and ensure all passengers are also buckled up.

Be patient – you will experience heavy traffic after the game. NDOT encourages fans to continue using NDOT’s recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.

Visit 511.Nebraska.gov to check for traffic delays before you travel to and from the game.

