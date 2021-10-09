Advertisement

One dead after fire in Gibbon

(WIFR)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 9, 2021
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department and deputies were called to Colony Acres apartments near 413 1st St on Friday at around 11:50 p.m. 

Upon arrival, preliminary investigation revealed an active fire in an apartment unit with heavy smoke.  The resident of that apartment, 70-year-old Bradley L. Osborne, was found deceased.  Foul play is not suspected. 

The unit did sustain significant damage.  The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal. 

An autopsy has been ordered and next of kin have been notified.  This investigation is ongoing.

Assisting deputies were members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad, Nebraska State Fire Marshal Office,  Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and Kearney / Buffalo Co. Chaplains Corp. 

