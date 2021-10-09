Advertisement

Small business owners say they are thriving after large turnout at Junkstock

(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Copper Pine Co is a small family-owned business. Jordan Schott and his wife run it out of their home in Elkhorn.

For the past three years, Junkstock has been one of their biggest money-making events of the year. But this year is different.

With thousands of people pouring into sycamore farm for the event—small businesses like this are thriving like never before.

“This Junkstock already we’ve exceeded what our goal was for the entire event in one weekend. It’s been stellar this year. There’s no stoppage this year either. It feels busy,” said Jordan Schott, Copper Pine Co.

Local vendors say last year was more toned down with a lower-than-normal turnout during the height of the pandemic.

“We are always overwhelmed by the amount of traffic that we get but it’s our bread and butter for this event, it really makes our year every year,” said Schott.

With thousands walking around at any given moment, event-goers say it really makes the event feel like things are “back to normal.”

“It’s awesome this year because you can just tell people are really excited to be back out with other people again and enjoying it. They did a really good job last year of making it still available during a pandemic,” said Erin Vanzee.

This year is also the 10th anniversary of Junkstock. So those throwing the event have gone all out to make it a different experience.

“It’s so much fun to add new things after each year. After 10 years you think we would get a little bit stale. But every year somehow the team gets bigger and better. We have all these fun photo ops where they just blow your mind. It’s like you are walking through a super creative movie set almost,” said Danelle Schlegelmilch, Junkstock PR Director.

Junkstock will wrap up with one final day Sunday. They are also thanking health care workers with a free ticket to the event for all their hard work during the pandemic.

