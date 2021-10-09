Sunday Forecast: More clouds with more seasonal weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into the day on Sunday is highlighted by more seasonal temperatures across the state while parts of southeastern Nebraska continue to deal with some lingering cloud cover and perhaps some light rain through the day on Sunday.

Into Saturday evening, skies are expected to remain cloudy for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska with generally dry and mild weather. There aren’t expected to be any issues for the Huskers and Wolverines in Lincoln through Saturday evening other than the cloud cover. Overnight tonight, look for variable cloudiness across the state with skies staying mostly cloudy across southeastern Nebraska with some clearing across central and western Nebraska. Into the day on Sunday, look again for variable cloudiness across the state. Southeastern Nebraska - including Lincoln, Beatrice, Falls City, and Nebraska City - is expected to see mostly cloudy skies again throughout most of Sunday with a chance for some light rain through the day and into Sunday night and Monday morning as a system swings out of the southern Plains and just skirts the area to the south and east. Depending on the track of that system, our chances for some light rain could go up or could get knocked down. The going forecast now has most of the potential moisture staying out of the state for now.

Variable cloudiness is expected across the state on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies through most of the day in southeastern Nebraska with a chance for some light rain through the day. (KOLN)

Thanks to the variable cloudiness tonight, we’ll see a decent spread in our low temperatures into Sunday morning with those areas seeing clear skies tonight dropping into the lower and middle 40s and those areas with some lingering cloud cover staying warmer with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Look for lows into Sunday morning ranging from the low 40s to the low 60s. (KOLN)

Behind a cold front that will slip through the state tonight, we should see cooler more seasonal weather into Sunday afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state with variable clouds and northwest winds at around 10 MPH.

More seasonal temperatures are expected by Sunday afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s. (KOLN)

The forecast into next week is still being highlighted be a strong system that is forecast to swing through the region Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday. This is a potent system that will bring with it a generous amount of lift and combine that with strong southerly winds ahead of this system pulling plenty of moisture northward, we could see areas of heavy rain across the state Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday. Some thunderstorms and some strong to potentially severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out at this point either. The system quickly pulls to the north and east with a dry slot sweeping through the state into Wednesday afternoon. So we may start Wednesday with clouds and some areas of heavy rain with sunshine and dry conditions by the afternoon. Again, depending on the timing of the dry slot, we could see some stronger thunderstorms into the afternoon along the dryline.

Areas of rain are expected to impact the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a dry slot sliding across the state by Wednesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Some areas of heavy rain will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong storm system pushes across the region. (KOLN)

This system also looks to bring the first heavy snows of the season to the high country to our west - mainly across Wyoming and into Montana. Though we won’t rule out the potential for perhaps some light snow across parts of the Nebraska Panhandle!

The strong storm system moving through the area next week looks to drop some heavy snow across parts of Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. (KOLN)

Lastly, the system will bring a pretty strong pressure gradient to the area, so we’re expecting some very strong winds from Tuesday evening into Wednesday evening with some breezy conditions possibly lingering into Thursday as well. It looks like we should begin with some breezy south and southeast winds at 15 to 25 MPH into Tuesday with winds increasing and possibly gusting over 40 MPH into Tuesday and night and into the day on Wednesday. As the system exits the region, strong northwesterly winds are expected on the back end of the system which will usher in much cooler air to the area leading to temperatures likely dipping into upper 30s to low 40s for the second half of the week for low temperatures with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Generally dry weather is expected for Thursday, Friday and into next Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to hang in the 70s over next few days before cooling into the 60s. Small rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday before we see a good chance for showers, thunderstorms, and quite a bit of wind into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.