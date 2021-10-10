Advertisement

Buffalo County traffic stop results in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana

By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Buffalo County traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana on Saturday.

Buffalo County Deputies stopped a 2016 Ford Transit Van on a traffic stop near mile marker 287, Interstate 80, at around 9:56p.m. The vehicle was observed driving without taillights.

A Kearney Police Department police service dog was requested and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 185 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two 25 year old females, both of Illinois. Sgt. Hall.

