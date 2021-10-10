Inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies at hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 40s died on Saturday at a hospital in Omaha. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of first-degree domestic assault out of Lancaster County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. He did have underlying medical conditions. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

