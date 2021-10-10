Living assistance services and services for adults with disabilities facing hiring & staffing issues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Assisted Living Services are just one of many industries facing hiring issues right now, and the lack of caregivers is affecting the help they’re able to provide.

Every year, more than 3,000,000 people are diagnosed with diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s. Many require care on a daily basis. Places like Visiting Angels steps in to help, as long as they have workers.

Visiting Angels provides at-home care for adults, and right now, they’re facing hiring and staffing issues. “It’s been extremely difficult over the past year, even more so than in the past,” said Natalie Leon, Owner of Lincoln’s Visiting Angels.

Leon said throughout the pandemic, many current employees stayed, but new applications started slowing down. “Now, we are seeing less than eight applicants a week coming through the door,” Leon told 10/11.

Visiting Angels said it sees more adults needing daily or weekly care, but access is becoming limited due to a lack of caregivers on staff. “As we have more clients come aboard our services, we’re going to have more caregivers that’ll need to help out with them,” Leon said.

The Nebraska Association of Service Providers said hiring is a statewide issue. The group is a collection of home and community-based services for people with disabilities. They told 10/11 their biggest challenge in getting new hires is pay.

“We would love to pay people more. We obviously feel that they’re extremely valuable, and we appreciate what they do so much. It’s just out of our hands,” said Alana Schriver, Executive Director of The Nebraska Association of Service Providers.

The association said employee pay depends on the state and programs like Medicaid, so they’re often limited in offering things like bonuses. “The people who do it, do it because they care, and they’re just such great, kind people,” said Schriver.

Visiting Angels said it’s looking for people with compassion who have a heart for helping. If you’re interested in applying, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.