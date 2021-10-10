Monday Forecast: A nice start to the week; turning stormy into Tuesday and Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nice weather is on tap as we start the new work week on Monday, but the forecast this week is headlined by a very strong storm system swinging through the region into Tuesday and Wednesday that could bring heavy rain, severe storms, wind, and even snow to the region.

Through Sunday evening, variable cloudiness is expected across the state with southeastern Nebraska remaining mostly cloudy. Most areas will stay dry, but we’ll continue to see chances for some light rain across the southeastern corner of the state through tonight and even into very early on Monday. Any rainfall amounts we do see should remain light with a few hundredths of an inch of moisture expected for most. Clouds and maybe some spotty lingering light rain are expected into early Monday before clouds clear out through the morning hours. By Monday afternoon, it should be a really nice day with mainly sunny skies, light northwest winds, and temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most of the state.

Temperatures early on Monday morning are expected to stay above average for southeastern Nebraska thanks to the lingering clouds. Look for lows in the low 50s in these ares with 30s and 40s as you head to the west.

We should be a few degrees warmer by Monday afternoon than we were on Sunday as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s to the lower and middle 70s across the state. The warmest readings are likely to stay across southern and eastern Nebraska with temperatures a few degrees above average.

The weather turns much more active as we head past Monday as a deepening upper level trough is set to swing through the region. This is expected to lead to a strengthening low pressure system kicking out of northeastern Colorado and into western Nebraska by Tuesday evening. As this low emerges, we’re expecting the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across much of the state and much of the Plains Tuesday evening, Tuesday night, and into Wednesday morning. Storms are expected to first develop across western Nebraska and western Kansas, with large hail, a few tornadoes, and areas of heavy rain possible. Scattered storms will be possible across central and eastern Nebraska as well as we head towards late Tuesday and the overnight hours. Storms to the west will congeal and develop into a linear system that is expected to push to the north and west through the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. As this happens, our severe weather threat will transition to a damaging wind and heavy rain threat into Wednesday morning. As the low pressure system then quickly lifts to the north and east, a dry slot is expected to push across the state, leading to mostly sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon.

Another issue to consider as this storm rolls through will be some very windy conditions. Southerly winds out ahead of this system are expected between 15 and 30 MPH into Tuesday evening with gusts as high as 40 MPH or more. Winds turn to the northwest on the back end of the system and will remain quite strong into Wednesday night.

Most of the state and a good chunk of the central and southern plains have been outlined under some sort of severe weather risk for the day on Tuesday. Parts of southern Nebraska are under an enhanced risk for severe weather - a three out of five on the severe weather scale. Lincoln and most of 10/11 Country are under a slight risk - meaning scattered severe storms will be possible.

After this system swings through the area, cooler air will be pulled into the region. Look for afternoon highs to fall into the low to mid 60s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with upper 60s by Sunday. Morning lows will also be dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska during this time. Keep an eye on Saturday morning as temperatures state wide could range from the mid 20s in the west to the upper 30s in the east.

