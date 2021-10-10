Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts walk at Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you walked around Holmes Lake Sunday you may have noticed some memory signs. These are people who have lost their lives after being hit by a drunk driver.

One organization is “Walking Like MADD” to put an end to these deaths. MADD stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, but it’s more than just mothers. It’s anyone who has lost someone to drunk or drugged driving.

Two Lincoln women spoke about losing their sons three years ago and described the pain they’re still feeling. The organization wants people to know that these deaths can be prevented.

“We know that that choice (drunk driving) saves lives,” said Sara Draper, MADD Program Specialist. “And we know as a community that each of those lives is important and we want to create a future where there are no more victims.”

Funds raised from MADD go toward fighting for legislation and positive enforcement of impaired-driving laws. Plus, they offer victim services at no cost.

