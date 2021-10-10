Advertisement

Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts walk at Holmes Lake

Funds raised from MADD go toward fighting for legislation and positive enforcement of...
Funds raised from MADD go toward fighting for legislation and positive enforcement of impaired-driving laws. Plus, they offer victim services at no cost.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you walked around Holmes Lake Sunday you may have noticed some memory signs. These are people who have lost their lives after being hit by a drunk driver.

One organization is “Walking Like MADD” to put an end to these deaths. MADD stands for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, but it’s more than just mothers. It’s anyone who has lost someone to drunk or drugged driving.

Two Lincoln women spoke about losing their sons three years ago and described the pain they’re still feeling. The organization wants people to know that these deaths can be prevented.

“We know that that choice (drunk driving) saves lives,” said Sara Draper, MADD Program Specialist. “And we know as a community that each of those lives is important and we want to create a future where there are no more victims.”

Funds raised from MADD go toward fighting for legislation and positive enforcement of impaired-driving laws. Plus, they offer victim services at no cost.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan beats Nebraska, 32-29
Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Week 7 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 8)
One dead after fire in Gibbon
jail
Inmate tests positive for COVID-19; dies at hospital
NDOT urges Husker fans to stay alert while traveling

Latest News

Temperatures should be a few degrees warmer on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday Forecast: A nice start to the week; turning stormy into Tuesday and Wednesday
A Buffalo County traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana on Saturday.
Buffalo County traffic stop results in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana
Portions of four streets to close Oct. 11
Photo: Pixabay
Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people