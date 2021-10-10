Advertisement

Paws 4 Fun in Lincoln holds weekend-long dog-diving events

Summer may be over, but that didn’t stop some pups in Lincoln from splashing it up in the pool...
Summer may be over, but that didn’t stop some pups in Lincoln from splashing it up in the pool for an annual dog-diving event.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Summer may be over, but that didn’t stop some pups in Lincoln from splashing it up in the pool. Paws 4 Fun at 44th and Q Streets held its annual dog-diving event Saturday and Sunday.

Dog handlers threw toys in the pool and their dogs dove off the dock, jumping as far in the water as they could to get them. The event was open to dogs of all breeds and sizes. Dog-diving gave both handlers and their dogs chances to enjoy the pool before it closes for the season.

“It’s great for the community,” said Leon Kilmer, co-owner of Paws 4 Fun. “We try to build our community with our competitors. So, it’s a very friendly environment. You can meet new friends. The dogs get to have a lot of fun. They love swimming. They love jumping after the toys. So, it’s just a great environment for fun and games.”

Paws 4 Fun holds about five dog-diving competitions every year, so this also gives competing dogs a chance to get in some extra practice.

Sunday’s dog-diving will go from noon to 6 p.m. and costs $10 for an all-day pass.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Week 7 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 8)
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19
Ramon Serrano
Drug task force finds meth, cash & more while serving warrant in northeast Lincoln
LSO: Semi hauling cars catches fire
David Hickman, Jr.
LPD: Man arrested following Thursday morning shooting in Lincoln

Latest News

Places are seeing more adults needing daily or weekly care, but access is becoming limited due...
Living assistance services and services for adults with disabilities facing hiring & staffing issues
More seasonal temperatures are expected by Sunday afternoon with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
Sunday Forecast: More clouds with more seasonal weather to finish the weekend
Inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies at hospital
Q Street closure begins Oct. 10