Paws 4 Fun in Lincoln holds weekend-long dog-diving events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Summer may be over, but that didn’t stop some pups in Lincoln from splashing it up in the pool. Paws 4 Fun at 44th and Q Streets held its annual dog-diving event Saturday and Sunday.

Dog handlers threw toys in the pool and their dogs dove off the dock, jumping as far in the water as they could to get them. The event was open to dogs of all breeds and sizes. Dog-diving gave both handlers and their dogs chances to enjoy the pool before it closes for the season.

“It’s great for the community,” said Leon Kilmer, co-owner of Paws 4 Fun. “We try to build our community with our competitors. So, it’s a very friendly environment. You can meet new friends. The dogs get to have a lot of fun. They love swimming. They love jumping after the toys. So, it’s just a great environment for fun and games.”

Paws 4 Fun holds about five dog-diving competitions every year, so this also gives competing dogs a chance to get in some extra practice.

Sunday’s dog-diving will go from noon to 6 p.m. and costs $10 for an all-day pass.

