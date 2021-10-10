Portions of four streets to close Oct. 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Four Lincoln Transportation and Utilities projects will temporarily close portions of the following streets beginning at 8 a.m. Monday:

Westbound Old Cheney Road between Vandervoort Drive and South 59th Street will be closed for water main repairs. This work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 22.

Yankee Hill Road between South 56th and South 70th streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. Access to residences with driveways on Yankee Hill Road will be maintained. The recommended detour is South 56th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 70th Street. This project includes street repairs, new pavement, and new pavement markings. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025. This project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 25.

“R” Street between North Eighth and North Ninth streets will be closed to replace a storm sewer inlet and street repair. The sidewalk on the south side of “R” Street will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 29.

Northbound North 14th Street/North Antelope Valley Parkway between Military Road and Saunders Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The northbound sidewalk will be closed. StarTran northbound bus stops on Route 41-Havelock will also be closed in this area during the work. Access to university facilities will be maintained whenever possible. Two-way traffic on North 14th Street will be restored on Saturday, October 30 only for the University of Nebraska Lincoln home football game against Purdue. This project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 19.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around work zones. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on the Lincoln on the Move project, visit streets.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, at 402-440-6067 or rsaathoff@lincoln.ne.gov. For more information on other street projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is also available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

