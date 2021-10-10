Advertisement

Q Street closure begins Oct. 10

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Q Street, between 10th and 12th streets, will be closed for crane removal beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday. On-street parking and sidewalks in this area will also be closed. Several StarTran bus routes may be detoured in this area during the closure. This work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 22.

To allow access to the Que Place Garage, 1111 Q St., 11th Street between P Street and the entrance to the garage will temporarily be converted to two-way traffic. The detour guiding drivers around the closure and into the garage will be marked.

Digital signs will alert traffic to lanes changes and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

