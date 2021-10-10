Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several La. parishes taken into custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect wanted in a crime spree that spanned several Louisiana parishes Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a state trooper, has been taken into custody.

Several others were injured.

Officials said Matthew Reese Mire, 31, was arrested Saturday night in East Baton Rouge Parish in connection with multiple shootings that left two people dead. The victims were identified as Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair.

The first shooting happened around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Livingston Parish, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies with LPSO were dispatched to a mobile home park located on LA 444 near French Settlement.

“Deputies located two victims - a male and a female - with gunshot wounds,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm and leg. They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover. The pair tells detectives that they heard a noise outside of their home. They then witnessed someone barging in through their front door and firing shots.”

Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert (Louisiana State Police)

“We all want to know why somebody would shoot somebody. We have no clue what the motive is at this point but we are going to do our best to try and find that out,” added Ard.

Ard also said that based on LPSO’s investigation, Mire has been named a person of interest in the case. It’s believed Mire also stole a vehicle in Livingston to flee to a neighboring parish.

The vehicle was described as a blue 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

“So, I woke up to my son calling me at about 7:15 to tell me that he noticed his truck had been stolen,” said Tasha Ryan. “He was at a residence in French Settlement overnight. He woke up to bring the dogs out for a walk around 7 in the morning and noticed that his truck was missing.”

Ryan and her son said they immediately called police once they noticed their truck was gone.

“Just to know that someone is capable of doing such things was feet away from the front door of my house that my son was staying in. Just very thankful that he found spare keys that were in the truck and he took the truck and left,” added Ryan.

“As our investigation continues, we are working with our local law enforcement partners to learn more. We do not believe this to be a random shooting. It’s believed Mire was familiar with the victims,” explained Ard.

He went on to say it appears Mire is also responsible for a crime in Ascension Parish.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, his deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville around 3 a.m. He added when deputies entered the home, they found a male and female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge with life-threatening injuries. Pamela Adair, 37, died from her injuries while at the hospital. The man who was shot remains in critical condition.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Mire will be charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, home invasion, and illegal possession of stolen things up to $25,000.

During a news conference Saturday morning, Webre stated that authorities have reason to believe Adair was Mire’s half-sister. He also revealed that the man who was shot in Ascension Parish was allegedly Adair’s significant other.

“That is the question - what is the motive?” asked Webre. “The investigation is still early. There’s a lot of moving parts. It’s a very fluid situation and so, once we get this guy into our custody, maybe we can start working on a motive.”

Officials reported that through further investigation, deputies learned the gunman involved in the incident is also connected to the early morning shooting incident in Livingston Parish.

“We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved,” said Webre.

After those two incidents, it’s believed Mire crossed paths with Louisiana State Police.

According to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Chevrolet Silverado on LA 42 east of LA 73 (Jefferson Hwy) in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 5 a.m. The spokesman added the driver refused to stop, shot at the trooper, the trooper returned fire, and the pursuit continued on LA 73 to Hoo Shoo Too Road, where gunfire was exchanged. The suspect fled the scene on Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge, according to LSP.

Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police, said Gaubert was later ambushed and killed by Mire as Gaubert sat in his vehicle.

A check on Mire’s background shows he was arrested on a domestic abuse charge in 2017 for allegedly threatening to beat a family member.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.