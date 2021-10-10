Advertisement

Woman drowns while canoeing on western Nebraska river

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A woman drowned while canoeing on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff in western Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman the canoe the woman and her husband were using overturned Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility.

The woman’s husband reported the drowning. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR. Overman did not immediately release the name or age of the woman who died. An autopsy is planned.

