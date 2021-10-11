Community Action Partnership begins donation match

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Starting Monday, all donations to the Community Action Partnership will be matched dollar for dollar. The match runs from Oct. 11 to Dec. 31.

The Community Action Partnership’s gathering place serves 34,000 meals a year, up about 5,000 during the pandemic. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000. That’ll pay for food and staff.

“These dollars certainly will help us to buy fresh ingredients, salad peppers corn, wonderful vegetables, also fresh meat, specifically ground beef and chicken,” said Heather Loughman, Community Action Partnership.

The match is made possible by a variety of businesses in the two counties that Community Action serves.

