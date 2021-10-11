Advertisement

Firefighters rescue one man from apartment fire

The scene of an apartment fire near 40th & G Streets Sunday night.
The scene of an apartment fire near 40th & G Streets Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan)
By Ryan Swanigan and Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they saved a man from an apartment fire Sunday night.

Crews were called to the building at 40th & G Streets just after 8:30 p.m. where they were told someone was still inside.

Upon arrival, LFR Battalion Chief Jim Bopp says firefighters immediately began a rescue operation while working to locate and put out the fire. Chief Bopp says crews found the patient quickly and got them out of the apartment.

Bopp says the person rescued was hospitalized and was stable at the time they were transported.

LFR says the fire was contained to the apartment of origin, but it did cause roughly $25,000 in damage. They say the cause was unattended cooking.

