Georgia man running across the country brain illness awareness makes stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With 1,900 miles down and hundreds more to go, Georgia native Jordan Moon ran through Lincoln Monday morning.

Moon is running across the country. He started in San Francisco Sept. 2.

“It’s been wild,” Moon said. “I’ve met some amazing people, seen some beautiful parts of the country but it’s been challenging every day.”

Moon initially started the trek as an attempt to break a world record. Injuries threw him off that course, but he said the goal is much bigger than the record.

“I’ve dedicated this to my grandma who has dementia,” Moon said. “Also my grandfather who had a stroke and an uncle died of brain cancer so I wanted to be able to raise as much money as possible while accomplishing this goal of mine.”

Moon is directing donations to the American Brain Foundation, focusing on mental health as well as physical. He told 10/11 he recently had a friend lose a battle with mental illness, and he wants people to know it’s as much of a concern as physical brain illnesses.

“If anybody is ever struggling, going through tough times you have to have a support system,” Moon said. “I’m going through some really tough times and my support system is here to lift me up, to help me. It’s the same thing that goes in life. If you’re going through a tough time reach out to family, reach out to friends.”

He said the struggles of the run have taught him to keep going and never give up.

“Every day is different. Whether that’s road conditions, weather, the way people are driving, big towns, smaller towns, different parts of the body start hurting,” Moon said.

But to get through it, he thinks of his loved ones and his supports.

“I think about how blessed I am to have the strength to do something like this,” Moon said.

Moon was headed toward Waverly and onto Iowa after his stop in Lincoln. He plans to end his run in New York at the end of October.

“I’ve met more people in Nebraska than anywhere,” Moon said. “It’s been amazing.”

To follow along on Moon’s journey or donate to the American Brain Foundation, go to his website theamericanrunner.com.

