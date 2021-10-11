Advertisement

Hundreds meet for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was an emotional day for hundreds in the Capital City. People gathered at Haymarket Park for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to find a cure for this disease.

Currently in Nebraska there are 35,000 people with Alzheimer’s, and 61,000 people are caregivers. Sunday’s walk is important for research and donations and it’s one of 600 taking place across the country.

The annual walk is the leading fundraiser for research. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in three seniors are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

At Sunday’s walk, there were vendors from various assisted living and memory care facilities. The walk didn’t physically happen last year because of COVID. The co-chair said being back together in person helps build support systems.

“Being all together is another way we can honor people,” said Diana Schilf, co-chair for Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We can help support them and it’s all for a great cause and we’re all here to support each other and we’ll get through this and find that first survivor.”

Those at the walk were given a flower to represent their connections to Alzheimer’s. For example, blue symbolized living with the disease and purple means that person lost someone to the disease.

Ada Robinson, the longtime LPS teacher who is having an elementary school named after her was in attendance and was holding a blue flower. Her daughter held a yellow one, meaning she’s caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

