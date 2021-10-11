Husker trio honored with Big Ten Weekly Awards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three Nebraska volleyball players have claimed Big Ten weekly awards, the conference office announced Monday. Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, Nicklin Hames was tabbed Big Ten Setter of the Week and Lexi Rodriguez was recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Kubik averaged a team-leading 4.29 kills per set alongside 3.00 digs per set as No. 10 Nebraska picked up wins at No. 13 Penn State and Rutgers. On Friday at PSU, the junior matched her season high with 19 kills and added 12 digs, a block and an ace for her second double-double of the year. On Sunday at Rutgers, she paced the Huskers in kills for the sixth straight match, finishing with 11 kills on .280 hitting and adding nine digs, two blocks and an ace. It marks the second Player-of-the-Week award of Kubik’s career.

Hames came in at 11.29 assists, 2.86 digs and 0.86 blocks per set in last week’s wins. Against the Nittany Lions, she had a season-high 49 assists with 12 digs for her team-leading eighth double-double of the year. It was her 100th career match, and she added three blocks, and an ace. Hames followed with 30 assists and added three blocks, two kills and an ace at RU. It marks the first Setter-of-the-Week accolade of her career and NU’s first since Kelly Hunter on Sept. 25, 2017.

Rodriguez averaged a team-leading 5.14 digs per set. She had a match-best 19 digs with four assists at Penn State. In Sunday’s sweep of Rutgers, she totaled with a match-leading 17 scoops alongside two service aces and four assists. Rodriguez has been named Freshman of the Week twice in her freshman campaign.

NU has counted six Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

