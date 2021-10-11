Advertisement

Inmate assaults staff member at OCC

(WCAX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate assaulted a staff member at the Omaha Correctional Center, resulting in a serious injury.

The assault occurred on Oct. 10, 2021. Two staff members were involved in restraining an inmate who exhibited signs of being intoxicated. The inmate headbutted one of the staff members in the face. That staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose.

Results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal charges. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

