Lincoln Police find loaded gun and marijuana on teenager

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a teenager they say had a loaded gun and more than 80 grams of marijuana.

On Monday, just after 2 a.m., LPD said an officer saw a silver 2013 Chevy Impala in the parking lot of Antelope Park, off Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

LPD said the car was occupied by three people and the officer made contact with them because the park was closed.

According to police, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

During a pat down search, LPD said a passenger who is 18-years-old, was found to have a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband.

Police said during a further probable cause search, officers located a total of 81.5 grams of marijuana on his person.

The teenager was arrested for possession of a firearm while violating a drug law, carrying a concealed weapon and distribution of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.