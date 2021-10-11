LPD: Driver huffed gas, crashes into house; porch collapses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man who huffed gasoline crashed into a home and caused the porch to collapse.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., police officers were at a crash scene near 20th and A Streets when they requested assistance from Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

According to police, a driver going down A Street crashed into a home which caused the porch to collapse.

First responders said they worked to make contact with the homeowner and the driver of the car got out with no injuries.

Police said the driver was huffing compressed gas and then crashed into the house.

According to police, the driver, a 20-year-old man, was cited and released for willful reckless driving and DUI.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.