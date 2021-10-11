Mild temperatures Monday, thunderstorms late Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pleasant weather is expected Monday with a good amount of sunshine along with mild temperatures. Tuesday will be warm and breezy with a few clouds. A strong area of low pressure will move out of the Rockies and trigger thunderstorms late on Tuesday into Wednesday morning and a few of the storms could be severe.

Becoming mostly sunny Monday with afternoon highs in the Lincoln area in the mid 70s. Northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.

Most of Nebraska will see above average temperatures Monday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight and seasonally cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Seasonal low temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny skies breezy and warm for Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Tuesday afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Warmer temperatures for most of Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

A strong area of low pressure will will produce showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. A few of the storms could be severe.

Severe weather possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Most of Nebraska could see half an inch to around an inch of rain Tuesday through Wednesday.

Much needed rain will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

After the rain chances on Thursday, mainly dry conditions expected Friday through the weekend with typical mid October temperatures.

The weekend is looking dry with seasonal temperatures. (1011 Weather)

