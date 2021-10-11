Picotte statue unveiled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An important figure in Nebraska history will be forever remembered thanks to a statue that now stands on Lincoln’s Centennial Mall.

A bronze sculpture of Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte was unveiled Monday morning by her descendants. Picotte was a member of the Omaha tribe. She is significant in many ways, but is best known for being the first Native American in the United States to earn a degree to become a medical doctor. Picotte is known for her efforts to serve the community. She rode horseback to treat hundreds of people, both Native and white. She also worked to build a hospital at Walthill on the Omaha reservation. That hospital still stands today, and a board of directors are working to restore it.

Ben Victor is the sculptor who created the Picotte bronze. He is the same artist who created the Chief Standing Bear sculpture that now sits on Centennial Mall, and another version of it stands in Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. Victor is recognized as being the youngest artist at age 26 to have a sculpture in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. He is also the only living artist to have three works in Statuary Hall.

Earlier this year the Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission approved installation of the Picotte sculpture on the east side of Centennial Mall opposite the State Office Building between “L” and “M” streets. Dozens of state and local dignitaries were on hand for the unveiling, along with members of the four Nebraska Indian tribes. The unveiling coincided with the observance of Indigenous People’s Day.

Everett Baxter, Jr. is the chairman of the Omaha Tribe, and he was thrilled to see the statue unveiled. “When (Dr. Picotte) noticed the tribal people weren’t getting the care they needed, she took it upon herself and got herself educated,” Baxter said. Descendants of Picotte also spoke about the special day. “She used her education to further her commitment to helping her community,” Dr. Picotte’s great grand-daughter said. “I’m sure Dr. Susan would be humbled and honored with her statue being placed on Centennial Mall.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.