Three people displaced after Waverly house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters from three departments battled a house fire in Waverly Sunday evening.

Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains tells 10/11 NOW their department was sent out on a report of a house fire around 7 p.m. near 144th & Jamestown Streets.

Chief Rains says arriving volunteers has smoke and flames coming from the home and requested additional departments be added to the call. Rains says, while it took some time, the fire was eventually knocked down.

Rains says no injuries were reported, and roughly 30 to 40 firefighters were on hand to help battle the fire.

Rains says three people have been displaced as a result of the incident, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and the amount of damage.

Volunteers from Raymond and Southeast were at the scene to assist Waverly.

