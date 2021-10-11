Thunderstorms possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a mainly quiet and mild Monday, changes are on the horizon for Tuesday and Wednesday. A potent storm system will move through the region so there is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe Tuesday. This week looks to be cooler than last week.

Tuesday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. A surface low, upper level low and cold front will move through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible, but the chance is low right now. Rain could be heavy at times. Tuesday will be breezy with southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Wednesday looks to be windy with west-northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

Severe thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. (KOLN)

Mild Tuesday with above average high temperatures expected. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be cooler and windy. (KOLN)

An upper level disturbance may move through the area late Thursday into Friday bringing us another chance of rain. It will be much cooler Thursday and Friday compared to Tuesday. High temperatures look to be in the 50s for much of the area Friday. The weekend and early next week should be dry with seasonable temperatures. It looks to be cold enough Saturday and Sunday morning that there is a possibility of frost.

After a mild and breezy Tuesday, a cooling trend begins Wednesday. There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms (some possibly severe) Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.