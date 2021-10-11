Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized overnight.

More than 100 pumpkins from the pumpkin “tree,” a tradition for the mall for more than a decade, were smashed around the display, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.

“We’re waiting on pumpkins to arrive to replace them,” said Alicia Peters, General Manager of Village Point. “The tree, we’re hoping it will stay up through the month, and we will try to get it back (to where it was).”

The mall hosts several popular events in the fall, including their Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on October 23rd. Peters said this is the only time in the 10-year history of the “Pumpkin Tree” display, asks anyone with information about the vandalism, to contact mall customer service at 402-505-9773.

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, according to a PR firm associated with the mall. (Bread and Butter PR firm)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.