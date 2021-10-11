Advertisement

Vandals destroy ‘pumpkin tree’ display at west Omaha mall

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.(Bread and Butter PR)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized overnight.

More than 100 pumpkins from the pumpkin “tree,” a tradition for the mall for more than a decade, were smashed around the display, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.

“We’re waiting on pumpkins to arrive to replace them,” said Alicia Peters, General Manager of Village Point. “The tree, we’re hoping it will stay up through the month, and we will try to get it back (to where it was).”

The mall hosts several popular events in the fall, including their Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on October 23rd. Peters said this is the only time in the 10-year history of the “Pumpkin Tree” display, asks anyone with information about the vandalism, to contact mall customer service at 402-505-9773.

A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night,...
A tree-shaped pumpkin display at Village Pointe mall in west Omaha was vandalized Sunday night, Oct. 10, 2021, according to a PR firm associated with the mall.(Bread and Butter PR firm)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the...
Update: LPD says motorcyclist has died after Monday night crash
LPD says a man who huffed gasoline crashed into a home in Lincoln.
LPD: Driver huffed gas, crashes into house; porch collapses
Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police find loaded gun and marijuana on teenager
Cody Ryan
LPD: Officers find homemade explosive device in man’s pocket during traffic stop

Latest News

Part of a building collapsed near 12th and Belmont in Lincoln on October 12, 2021.
Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont
Emergency crews are on the scene where a building collapsed near 12th Street and Belmont Avenue...
Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont
Mohammed Al-Saad
LPD: Man sexually assaults woman while helping her move
running
Atlanta man running across country for mental health awareness
LPD File Photo
LPD: Weapons valued at $10K stolen from Lincoln apartment