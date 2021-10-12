Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities identified a woman who drowned while kayaking on the North Platte River near Scottsbluff.

The woman was identified Monday as 65-year-old Linda D. Schledewitz, of rural Scottsbluff.

She and her husband overturned a kayak on Friday afternoon near Scottsbluff’s wastewater treatment facility. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water, but once he did he administered CPR.

