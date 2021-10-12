Advertisement

July shooting death in Hastings ruled self-defense

The Adams County attorney ruled that a man fatally shot at this Hastings residence was killed...
The Adams County attorney ruled that a man fatally shot at this Hastings residence was killed in self-defense.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Attorney announced Tuesday that the July fatal shooting of a Hastings man was done in self-defense.

On July 23, 2021, Hastings police found Santinorey Gonzalez, 28, shot to death at a home in the 400 block of South Pine Avenue. Local law enforcement investigators have been working on the case for nearly three months.

A press release issued Tuesday from the Hastings police department indicated that Gonzalez knew the residents in the home. He entered the home that night to confront one of the men living there. Gonzalez ignored several requests to leave and threatened the man with what police called a “blunt object weapon.” Police say the man Gonzalez threatened had a gun and again warned him to leave. Gonzalez then attacked the man with the blunt object. The man with the gun then fatally shot Gonzalez.

Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss has ruled that the man in the residence being attacked by Gonzalez acted in self-defense. Therefore, there will be no further action taken in the case.

