LPD: Man sexually assaults woman while helping her move

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman six months ago.

On April 19 around 11 p.m., LPD said a woman reported that 27-year-old Mohammed Al-Saad had been helping her move.

LPD said the woman reported that Al-Saad had physically assaulted and raped her.

According to police, the woman was able to run away from the home and call police from a nearby gas station.

Investigators said the woman sustained injuries consistent with the assault and was examined at a local hospital.

Evidence was submitted to the state lab that indicated Al-Saad’s DNA was present in the woman’s sexual assault kit.

On Sunday, around 6:30 p.m., Al-Saad was taken into custody at the police station at the City County Building and arrested for 1st degree sexual assault.

Resources are available for those who’ve survived sexual assault:

Voices of Hope 24-Hour Crisis Line - (402) 475-7273

National Sexual Assault Hotline - 1-800-656-4673

End Sexual and Domestic Violence - (402) 476-6256

