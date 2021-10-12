Advertisement

LPD: Weapons valued at $10K stolen from Lincoln apartment

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said $10,000 worth of weapons were stolen in a burglary.

Police responded to the burglary report Saturday afternoon at an apartment on S 27th Street between J and L Streets.

A 69-year-old man reported that someone had broken the door to his apartment to gain entry sometime overnight.  Once inside, someone stole two black powder long barrel pistols and numerous antique knives, according to police. 

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are searching for video.  The estimated loss is around $10,000. 

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

