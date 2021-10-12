Advertisement

Maintenance work will begin on US-136, west of Tecumseh on Oct. 18

(KEYC News Now, File)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Weather permitting, a tube replacement project will begin Oct. 18 on US-136, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Van Kirk Bros. Contracting will be performing the tube replacement at mile post 201.74. The work is anticipated to take one week.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.

