One person hospitalized after crash in northwest Lincoln

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the...
The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the scene.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person has been hospitalized after a crash in northwest Lincoln late Monday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. at 1st and Adams Streets.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene witnessed one person being loaded into an ambulance and later being transported to a Lincoln hospital. The reporter also saw a motorcycle laying in the grass of the roundabout at the intersection.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries for the person transported are not known at this time.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

