Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene where a building collapsed near 12th Street and Belmont Avenue in Lincoln.

It appears the building was vacant at the time of the collapse.

The building is the former Amen’s Liquor building which is now owned by Speedway Motors.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the sidewalk near the building was closed Monday night because the building appeared unstable.

