Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont

Part of a building collapsed near 12th and Belmont in Lincoln on October 12, 2021.
Part of a building collapsed near 12th and Belmont in Lincoln on October 12, 2021.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene where a building collapsed near 12th Street and Belmont Avenue in Lincoln.

It appears the building was vacant at the time of the collapse.

The building is the former Amen’s Liquor building which is now owned by Speedway Motors.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the sidewalk near the building was closed Monday night because the building appeared unstable.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

