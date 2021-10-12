Advertisement

Public invited to Veterans Salute Dinner and Dance Nov. 5

(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Aging Partners invites veterans, senior citizens and the public to the Veterans Salute Dinner and Dance at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Dr. The band Mojo Filter will perform classic rock music at 6 p.m.

Dinner reservations are required by noon, October 25, by calling 402-441-7158. Cost is $10 per person regardless of age. The Hy-Vee catered meal consists of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5 and must be reserved by the October 25 deadline.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the...
Update: LPD says motorcyclist has died after Monday night crash
LPD says a man who huffed gasoline crashed into a home in Lincoln.
LPD: Driver huffed gas, crashes into house; porch collapses
Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking
Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police find loaded gun and marijuana on teenager
Cody Ryan
LPD: Officers find homemade explosive device in man’s pocket during traffic stop

Latest News

Pat Lopez
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Long was found guilty of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of manslaughter following fatal shooting in 2020
Storms are expected to develop across western Nebraska Tuesday evening with storms quickly...
Stormy weather expected late tonight; Cooler and windy weather into Wednesday
The Adams County attorney ruled that a man fatally shot at this Hastings residence was killed...
July shooting death in Hastings ruled self-defense