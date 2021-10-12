Public invited to Veterans Salute Dinner and Dance Nov. 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Aging Partners invites veterans, senior citizens and the public to the Veterans Salute Dinner and Dance at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Auld Pavilion at Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Dr. The band Mojo Filter will perform classic rock music at 6 p.m.

Dinner reservations are required by noon, October 25, by calling 402-441-7158. Cost is $10 per person regardless of age. The Hy-Vee catered meal consists of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, roll and apple crisp. Transportation is available within Lincoln city limits for $5 and must be reserved by the October 25 deadline.

For more information about Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

