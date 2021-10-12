Stormy weather expected late tonight; Cooler and windy weather into Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stormy weather is expected across the state tonight and into early Wednesday morning with windy and much cooler conditions expected behind this system into Wednesday afternoon.

As a low pressure system develops and deeps and ejects out of northern Colorado into western Nebraska, rain, severe weather, wind and even snow will be possible across the region. Most of the state is covered by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather from the SPC, meaning isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours across the state. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather, where numerous severe storms are possible across central and western Kansas.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible tonight into early Wednesday. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to first develop across western Nebraska, where all modes of severe weather will initially be possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Storms will quickly develop into a linear system along the advancing cold front and that line of storms is expected to very quickly push east across the state by late tonight and into very early on Wednesday. As storms transition into a fast moving MCS, the severe weather threat will also transition to more of a damaging wind and heavy rain threat. As far as timing out storms goes, it looks like central Nebraska’s window will be from 11 PM to 4 AM Wednesday morning. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, our best chance for rain will come from 1 AM to 7 AM Wednesday morning. Storms are expected to push east of the area by early Wednesday morning with skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon!

Storms are expected to develop across western Nebraska Tuesday evening with storms quickly moving across the state into Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

That line of storms will be moving so quickly that it will in fact limit how much rain we could see tonight with the heaviest rainfall amounts likely staying across parts of western Nebraska. For most areas, it looks like between 0.25″ to 0.75″ will be possible with some locally higher amounts up to 1.00″ or more.

Rainfall amounts will be held back by the speed of the system as it is expected to race through the state. (KOLN)

In addition to rain and potential severe weather, winds are expected to be very strong as this system pushes through the state with winds gusting as high as 40, 50 and even up to 60 MPH at times across parts of the state. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, we should see strong southerly and southeasterly winds through early Wednesday morning with gusts up to around 40 MPH or so. As the low pressure system slides off to our north though, winds are expected to turn to the west and northwest from west to east across the state. By Wednesday afternoon, westerly and northwesterly winds could be gusting between 30 and 50 MPH across the state with the strongest wind gusts likely staying across the northern half of the state.

Very strong winds are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday with wind gusts reaching between 30 and 50 MPH across the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Wednesday morning will have quite the spread, with lows in the lower 30s in the far west to the lower 60s in eastern Nebraska.

Lows will range from the low 30s to the low 60s on Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

With mostly sunny skies and very windy conditions, much cooler temperatures are also expected by Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s to the upper 60s across the state.

Much cooler conditions are expected into Wednesday with windy conditions expected across the state. (KOLN)

With clear skies and decreasing winds, cold conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning as widespread freezing conditions are expected in far western Nebraska with the potential for widespread frost across central and eastern Nebraska. Low temperatures will reach the mid and upper 20s in the Panhandle, the lower 30s across Greater Nebraska with mid to upper 30s across eastern Nebraska.

Look for lows to fall into 20s, 30s, and low 40s by Thursday morning. (KOLN)

Thursday afternoon will stay quite cool with highs in the low 50s to the lower and middle 60s across the state.

Temperatures stay cool on Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep our mornings on the chilly side over the next few days with areas of frost possible Friday and Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will fall to around 60° by Friday before climbing back to the mid 60s to low 70s this weekend into early next week.

Cooler weather is expected for much of the next week. (KOLN)

