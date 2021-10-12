Warm and breezy for Tuesday with severe weather possible late in the day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm and breezy Tuesday is expected for most of Nebraska. A strong area of low pressure will move into the high plains late this afternoon and evening triggering showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected to move east Tuesday evening and Tuesday night and some of the storms could be severe. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be after midnight into early Wednesday morning.
The storm prediction center has placed much of Nebraska in the slight risk category, which means scattered severe storms are possible. The main threats for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska will be large hail and damaging winds.
Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warm Tuesday afternoon for Lincoln. Clouds will be on the increase later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few of the storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon and it will be cooler and on the windy side. Highs in the upper 60s with a west to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts to around 35 mph.
Most of Nebraska on average could see between 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain. A few locations could see up to an inch of rain or so.
Seasonal temperatures for Thursday with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Friday will be a cool day with highs only in the 50s. Low temperatures Friday night into early Saturday morning could fall to the mid to upper 30s.
The weekend looks dry and mainly sunny with highs in the 60s on Saturday and perhaps the lower 70s for Sunday and Monday.
