Warm and breezy for Tuesday with severe weather possible late in the day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm and breezy Tuesday is expected for most of Nebraska. A strong area of low pressure will move into the high plains late this afternoon and evening triggering showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are expected to move east Tuesday evening and Tuesday night and some of the storms could be severe. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be after midnight into early Wednesday morning.

The storm prediction center has placed much of Nebraska in the slight risk category, which means scattered severe storms are possible. The main threats for the Lincoln area and southeast Nebraska will be large hail and damaging winds.

Severe thunderstorms could develop late this afternoon in western Nebraska and move east Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. Main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes possible in southwest Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warm Tuesday afternoon for Lincoln. Clouds will be on the increase later Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs across Nebraska will range from the lower 50s in far western Nebraska to around 80 in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A few of the storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chilly temperatures in far western Nebraska. Mild overnight temperatures in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon and it will be cooler and on the windy side. Highs in the upper 60s with a west to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts to around 35 mph.

Cooler temperatures on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Most of Nebraska on average could see between 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain. A few locations could see up to an inch of rain or so.

Most of Nebraska could see between 0.25" to 0.75" of rain. Locally heavier amounts will be possible. (1011 Weather)

Seasonal temperatures for Thursday with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Friday will be a cool day with highs only in the 50s. Low temperatures Friday night into early Saturday morning could fall to the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend looks dry and mainly sunny with highs in the 60s on Saturday and perhaps the lower 70s for Sunday and Monday.

More seasonal temperatures expected by the end of the week and into the weekend. (1011 Weather)

